Hyderabad, Jun 26 (PTI) Junior doctors in Telangana on Wednesday called off their two-day strike after the state government issued Government Orders for enhancement of medical college infrastructure.

The orders issued include on implementing a budget release order through a 'green channel' (smooth and without any hindrances) for the timely clearance of stipends, ensuring that stipends are disbursed without delay for the financial year 2024-25, sanctioning budget for new hostel buildings at Osmania and Gandhi Medical Colleges here and sanctioning of budget for road infrastructure improvements at Kakatiya Medical College in Hanumakonda.

"We called off the strike and will resume all the medical services," Telangana Junior Doctors Association president Dr G Sai Sri Harsha said.

The Association in a release also thanked Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha's efforts in addressing several long-pending issues affecting the medical fraternity.

The junior doctors on June 24 had begun the strike here and across the state in support of their demands, including timely release of stipends and better infrastructure facilities and security in hospitals.

Representatives of the junior doctors had held talks with the state Health Minister and after they were successful, called off the strike.

The state government on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 204.85 crore to Director of Medical Education for taking up the civil works at Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Medical College here and Kakatiya Medical College in Hanumakonda.

As per an order, the amount was sanctioned for construction of ladies and men's hostel, construction of Dental hostel, construction of Seniors Residents Block hostel, laying of cement concrete roads among others.

Earlier during the two-day strike, the medicos had held protests at various state-run hospitals by boycotting outpatient services and elective surgeries. Though, emergency services were continued to be provided.

