Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) A 17-year-old juvenile offender escaped from police custody when he was taken to a hospital for a test in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The Juvenile Justice Board had ordered an ossification test for the minor to verify his age, and a team from the Bhiwandi police had taken him to a hospital for the same, an official said.

The boy escaped from the custody of the police team on Thursday after he underwent the test, he said, adding that a search has been launched for him.

A first information report (FIR) under section 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, the official said.

