Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka will be staging a protest on January 4 calling for the resignation of Karnataka Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Biotechnology (BT) Priyank Kharge over the alleged suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal, with allegations linking the incident to Kharge's office. The protest will be held in the minister's home district of Kalaburagi.

Speaking on the matter, the Karnataka Minister said that he welcomes them and the action taken will depend on how the protesters behave.

Also Read | Delhi Fog: Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital, Reducing Visibility; Trains Delayed, Flight Operations Affected Due to Haze (Watch Videos).

"I welcome them. We will arrange everything for them. If they behave properly, we will serve them water and coconut water. If they misbehave, we will send them to jail," Kharge said.

Other Karnataka ministers also weighed in on the issue. Sharan Prakash Patil, State Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, criticised the BJP's actions, stating, "The BJP has no other work. As an opposition, they have failed in their duty to highlight public issues. They are targeting ministers and people who have made allegations against them and who have exposed them. So they are trying to take revenge on Priyank (Kharge), and he has nothing to do with it... They can protest, but there is no case."

Also Read | Bihar: 3 Teens Playing PUBG on Railway Track Killed After Being Run Over by Train in West Champaran.

Meanwhile, State Labour Minister Santosh Lad responded to the BJP's protest, saying, "This is the only thing that the BJP would do... What has happened is very sad...but in what way is Priyank Kharge involved in it? There are so many railway accidents happening day in and day out. Should the concerned minister resign for this?... Now they will take it politically...We welcome them (the protesters) definitely."

This came in the wake of the controversy surrounding the alleged suicide of a contractor named Sachin due to alleged harassment and threats from Minister Priyank Kharge's close aide, Raju Kapanur, as claimed by the BJP.

However, Priyank Kahrge dismissed all the allegations surrounding the issue.

The BJP further alleged that contractors have been facing difficulties under the Congress government in the state. It claimed that financial troubles and stress are driving contractors to die by suicide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)