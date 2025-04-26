Bengaluru, Apr 26 (PTI) Karnataka High Court has restrained the Bengaluru city police from initiating any coercive steps against Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose in connection with a road rage case.

The interim direction was issued by Justice Hemant Chandangoudar on April 24, following a petition filed by the officer challenging the FIR lodged against him.

The incident took place near C V Raman Nagar on 21 April. Initially, the police registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by Bose, alleging he was assaulted by Vikas Kumar S J, a call centre employee. Subsequently, a counter-complaint was lodged by Kumar, leading to a second FIR being registered against the IAF officer.

In its interim order, the court instructed the police not to take any coercive steps against Bose or summon him without adhering to proper legal procedure. It also directed that the chargesheet in the case should not be filed without the court's prior permission.

The court, however, noted that the petitioner must cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

