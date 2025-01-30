New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday claimed that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal lost his mental balance ever since he "betrayed" Anna Hazare and alleged that he "developed a criminal mindset" during his stay at the Tihar jail.

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Kapil Sharma in Karawal Nagar, Sarma said Kejriwal is "promising money to Maulanas" while the BJP is seeking to uplift every Indian, including those from the minorities, and make them self-sufficient.

The Assam chief minister alleged that Kejriwal has a problem with Hindus but not with Rohingyas.

Targeting the AAP supremo over the Yamuna pollution issue, Sarma dared Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna, saying the former Delhi chief minister did not fulfil his promise of cleaning the river.

"Kejriwal lost his mental balance ever since he betrayed Anna Hazare and after staying in Tihar jail for some time, he has developed a criminal mindset too," he said.

"He is promising money to maulanas... I have already said in Assam that we should close the madrasas which are preparing maulanas. Does a poor Muslim want their son or daughter to be a doctor or engineer or maulanas? Do we want them to be like riot-accused Tahir Khan?"

Sarma alleged that Kejriwal doesn't have a problem with Rohingyas but he has a problem with Hindus.

Claiming that Kejriwal had promised that he would not contest elections till the Yamuna was cleaned, Sarma said, "What happened to that promise? Can he take a dip in the Yamuna in its present state? But we can take a dip in the Ganga in UP and also in the Brahmaputra in Assam because these states are under the BJP's rule."

The Assam chief minister alleged that Kejriwal wants the people of Delhi to go to Mohalla clinics while he chooses to stay inside his "Sheesh Mahal" with this family.

"No chief minister has developed such a 'sheesh mahal'... he should have some shame at least... He talks in public like he went to jail during the freedom movement," Sarma said.

The BJP often uses the 'sheesh mahal' jibe to attack Kejriwal with allegations of corruption in the renovation of the residence he used as the Delhi chief minister.

At another public meeting in Ghonda in support of BJP candidate Ajay Mahawar, Sarma said, "If we go and tell about Mohalla Clinic in the US, will someone believe that India can be 'Vishwa guru'? It makes sense to have a Mohalla clinic in a place where there is no electricity, very remote... but to make Mohalla clinics in Delhi? Why doesn't he make multi-speciality hospitals?"

