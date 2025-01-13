New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Sunday slammed former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'newfound sympathy' for slum dwellers, calling it a "new drama" by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Gupta questioned Kejriwal's claim of considering slum dwellers his everything and asked why AAP's "love for slums" suddenly arose during election time. He pointed out that AAP leaders have been absent for the past decade while slum dwellers have been deprived of even basic facilities.

Now, fearing defeat in assembly polls, Kejriwal suddenly remembered the slum dwellers.

The BJP leader claimed that during his frequent visits to slum clusters, he consistently found that thousands of residents suffer from AAP's neglect, lacking even basic amenities.

He highlighted the dire situation of these slums: "no access to clean drinking water, pervasive filth, clogged sewage and drainage systems, and a complete lack of healthcare facilities. The promise of free electricity has proven empty, with slum dwellers being handed hefty electricity bills."

Gupta also accused the Delhi government of failing to fulfil its promise of providing clean drinking water to every slum household. The much-touted "tap in every house" claim has proven hollow.

"Even the community taps installed in these colonies often run dry. Women are forced to wait with empty buckets for hours in the hope of water, often left with no choice but to buy bottled water. Over the past decade, no AAP minister or leader has addressed their concerns," he said.

However, with elections at the doorstep, Kejriwal now goes as far as calling slum dwellers his "brothers and sisters." Gupta termed this a peak example of AAP's hypocrisy.

Further claiming that the BJP has always worked to uplift the living standards of slum dwellers, Gupta cited examples of BJP leaders spending nights in slum areas to understand their plight and referred to the BJP's job fair at Talkatora Stadium, organized to provide employment to youth from slum areas.

He stated that 4,000 youths from Delhi's slums registered at the fair, and 1,445 were placed in reputable companies thanks to BJP's efforts.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, Gupta remarked that while the Delhi Chief Minister spent taxpayer money to install luxury amenities like Rs 12 lakh remote-controlled toilet seats in his mansion, neither he nor his ministers or officers cared to improve the appalling condition of public toilets in slum areas, which remain unusable due to filth and lack of maintenance.

Gupta accused AAP leaders of treating slum dwellers as mere "vote banks" while denying them basic life necessities. As a result, slum residents are forced to lead miserable lives, struggling on multiple fronts, with AAP representatives failing to address their grievances.

"The reality is that AAP itself is creating fake votes...they are not going to get votes from the people, so they are under the misconception that they will win the election on the basis of fake votes...this time BJP government is coming and the 'AAP-da' is going...we will not tolerate the disaster and we will bring BJP, this is what the people of Delhi are saying ...," said Gupta.

He appealed to the people of Delhi, urging them to replace the AAP government with the BJP, promising that the BJP government would work tirelessly for their welfare. (ANI)

