Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday trivialised a row pertaining to a proposed group song by a section of government employees eulogising him and said he was not a person supporting personal worship.

He said no one can achieve anything from him as part of personal worship and that is his general stand.

He was replying to a question by reporters on a song, scheduled to be sung by a group of 100 women employees of the state Secretariat here as part of a programme to be held here on Thursday.

The song, describing CM Vijayan as a "phoenix" and "general leading his soldiers in a battle", was composed to perform during the function of a ruling CPI (M)-affiliated association of the employees.

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated by CM Vijayan.

The matter came to light after the record of the song was telecast by TV channels here today.

Vijayan told reporters that he had yet to listen to the song.

Taking a dig at media persons, he said he does not doubt that it would not go well with them if they find anybody eulogise him a bit amidst their attempts to humiliate him.

"I am not a person who stands for personal worship," the CM said.

However, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan vehemently criticised Vijayan over the song and compared him with kings of bygone eras who enjoyed the eulogy of "vidushakas" (comedians).

"Our CM is also enjoying the eulogy, just like kings enjoyed it while sitting on their thrones. Otherwise, wouldn't he direct them to stop it?" Satheesan told reporters in New Delhi.

Three years ago, a mega dance performance praising Vijayan during a party programme, also courted a row.

