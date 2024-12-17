Thrissur (Kerala) [India], December 17 (ANI): Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid his respects to PP Madhavan, the longtime personal secretary to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, at his residence.

Madhavan passed away on December 16 at the age of 73 due to a cardiac arrest.

Also Read | Chennai: 2 Men Arrested for Harassing Food Delivery Woman at Night in Kolathur After Placing Lewd Order for Biryani.

Congress MP and General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal also paid his final respects to Madhavan, describing his demise as a significant loss for the party.

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, "He was with our party leadership with great integrity and sincerity for more than four decades. He was carrying strong Congress elements in his mind. It's a great loss for the party and the family. This is a sudden demise. My sincere condolence to the family, relatives and well-wishers."

Also Read | Punjab: Blast Heard at Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, Cops Say Heavy Object Fell on Temporary Sentry Post.

On Monday in a post on X, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "It is with deep sorrow and pain that we announce the tragic demise of Sh. PP Madhavan ji, a long-term personal aide to CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. He served the Party selflessly for decades, including with Sh. Rajiv Gandhi ji, and will always be remembered for his service and dedication. The Congress conveys its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Madhavan ji. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Venugopal said on X.

Congess Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananathapuram, Shashi Tharoor took to X to post " I am deeply saddened by the passing of Shri P. P. Madhavan, long-serving aide to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi, yesterday."

"The quintessential trusted right-hand man, he served the Gandhi family from 1984 and was an essential interlocutor for all who wished to be in touch with the Chairperson. Quiet, discreet and yet candid in private, Madhavan-ji was the "go-to man" for matters personal and political at 10 Janpath." Tharoor said.

The Congress leader further said, "He will be widely and deeply missed. I have extended my profound condolences to his family members and to Soniaji at this time of grief." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)