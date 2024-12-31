Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], December 31 (ANI): Two accused were arrested on Monday for assaulting an Army officer at the NCC camp in Thrikkakkara near Kochi last week aftter a suspected food poisoning incident, a senior police officer said.

The alleged assault took place during a protest at the camp over the suspected food poisoning on December 23 night. The protest escalated, leading a group of individuals to storm the camp and assault the officer.

Thrikkakar Police Commissioner P Vimaladitya confirmed the arrest of two individuals involved in the assault at Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, the administrative officer of the 21 Kerala Battalion of the NCC.

"In the Thrikkakkara camp incident, two people have been arrested who were involved in the manhandling of the officer from the forces (Army). Further probe is underway. Legal action will be initiated against those who are involved," Vimaladitya told ANI.

The food poisoning incident on December 23 resulted in around 75 cadets experiencing severe symptoms such as abdominal pain, exhaustion, and collapse.

The affected cadets were admitted to various hospitals, with their health conditions reported as satisfactory.

In response to the protests and the food poisoning incident, the authorities decided to dissolve the NCC camp at KMM College, Thrikkakara, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) has ordered an inquiry into the incident, and the health department of Thrikkakkara Municipality conducted an inspection at the camp site. (ANI)

