New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP's West Bengal unit President Sukanta Majumdar reiterated the party's demand for Mamata Banerjee's resignation after Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar resigns from post over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Sircar resigned from his position, citing deep disappointment over the state government's handling of the case.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Sukanta Majumdar said, "Jawhar Sircar has explained in his letter why he has resigned. When Jawhar Sircar came into politics, he came to know that Mamata Banerjee had become the queen of corruption. So after seeing all this, he felt that he should leave the post. Mamata Banerjee should resign from her post."

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also said, "Good that he understood the culture in the TMC. These small resignations are not going to work. We are demanding the CM's resignation."

Sircar offered his resignation earlier in the day to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing deep disappointment over the government's handling of the rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata as he urged the CM to take decisive action to "save the state."

"While thanking you sincerely for giving me such a great opportunity to represent the problems of West Bengal as an MP in the Rajya Sabha, I must inform you that I have decided to resign from parliament and also from politics altogether," Sircar said in his resignation letter.

"I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital, and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee," the letter mentioned.

Sircar, who joined TMC in 2021, also highlighted his disillusionment with the state government's response to corruption, particularly regarding the former education minister's involvement in corruption.

"I shall go to Delhi soon and offer my resignation to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and will also disassociate myself totally from politics. Please do something to save the state, and my regards and best wishes are with you," he added.

Following Sircar's resignation from his position, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the party agrees with the "spirit of his letter," which he dubbed personal.

The TMC government in West Bengal has been under intense criticism following the trainee doctor's death, which led to widespread protests and a subsequent CBI investigation into both the murder and financial irregularities at the hospital.

The body of the trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the R G Kar hospital on August 9. The incident sparked nationwide protests. A civic volunteer was arrested shortly after. The CBI also arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, for alleged financial misconduct at the medical establishment. (ANI)

