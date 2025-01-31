Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has announced a prestigious gold medal in the name of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, to recognise outstanding students in the field of Dental Sciences.

The gold medal will be awarded annually to the student with the highest merit in the Dental Sciences program at KGMU, highlighting their exceptional academic achievements and contributions to the field.

The decision to honour Manik Saha, who is also a renowned dentist by profession, reflects significant impact on both the medical and educational sectors, particularly in advancing dental healthcare.

The initiative aims to encourage academic excellence and promote the growth of dental education in the country.

The announcement was made during a special ceremony at KGMU, where university officials praised Saha's contributions to the development of medical education and healthcare in India.

The gold medal will not only serve as a mark of distinction but also as an inspiration for future generations of dental professionals.

Manik Saha, who has a background in dental surgery, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasised the importance of quality education in shaping the future of healthcare professionals.

He encouraged students to continue their pursuit of knowledge and excellence in their respective fields.

Speaking at the occasion, Manik Saha said, "Those who graduate from King George's Medical College are referred to as Georgians. The college will soon celebrate over 100 years of existence. Some time ago, I visited the college, and I was invited there for a felicitation ceremony. The Vice Chancellor of the university felicitated me. After that, I was also felicitated by the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery department, which is my own department. I had a conversation with them, and I learned that the college, which was previously known as a medical college, has now become King George Medical University."

"I have heard that the department I belong to will award a gold medal in my name to the top-ranking students from that department. Naturally, I am happy about this. Being an ex-student of that university, I cannot imagine anything more joyous than seeing top achievers receive a gold medal in my name. I will express my gratitude to KGMC and the Vice Chancellor, as well as to my teachers both past and present and to my colleagues who are still teaching there," said Saha.

"This is a matter of great pride for the people of Tripura, and I will thank everyone for this recognition," he added.

Responding to this, Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) Secretary Subrata Dey said, "I am very happy and proud to hear that King George's Medical University has decided to award a gold medal in the name of Tripura's popular Chief Minister, Manik Saha, to the top-performing students."

Social Activist, Tapash Roy also said, "King George's Medical University, where Chief Minister Manik Saha completed his studies, has decided to award a gold medal in his name to the top students. I am extremely proud to hear this, and I wish him all the very best."

Sankar Roy, Medical Superintendent of Agartala Medical College Hospital also said, "King George's Medical University, is one of the oldest and most renowned medical universities. Recently, the university has introduced a gold medal named after our state's Chief Minister, Professor Manik Saha. The medal has been established in recognition of his talent and his legacy as a student who completed his post-graduation in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at this institution."

"This gold medal will be awarded from this year onward. As residents of Tripura, we are extremely proud and delighted, particularly because it is related to the medical profession, which makes us even happier. Sir is not only managing the duties of the Chief Minister but is also overseeing our Health Department. I wish Sir all the very best and long life," he said. (ANI)

