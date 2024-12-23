Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Shri Panch Dashnam Avahan Akhada reaches Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 and made an official entry into the Sangam city here on Sunday.

Escorted by scores of seers and saints, including Mahant, and Malamandleshwars, were welcomed with flowers by the Kumbh Mela administration at various places.

On the other hand, the Maha Kumbh 2025 will feature a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalizing preparations to present the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release said on December 21.

The Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage for 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages.

Additionally, a special cultural stage will be erected in the Nagvasuki area, where Kalpvasis and devotees will be treated to spiritually enriching Ramlilas, adding a unique spiritual dimension to the cultural festivities.

Apart from this, UP government will establish a 300-bed deluxe dormitory in Prayagraj to accommodate pilgrims and tourists, officials said on December 19.

According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) will enhance its tent-based deluxe accommodation facilities by establishing a 300-bed deluxe dormitory within the Maha Kumbh Mela area, it added.

This large-scale project, soon to be launched, aims to provide premium lodging options for visitors. The dormitory will feature a total of 50 tents, divided into three categorised: 20 tents with 4 beds each, 10 tents with 6 beds each, and 20 tents with 8 beds each.

The government has set up tent cities being constructed and operated in the Mahakumbh Mela area designed to meet the needs of international tourists, VIPs, and general pilgrims.

Each tent in this deluxe dormitory will range in size from 250 to 400 square feet. These tents will be developed and operated to the same high standards as the villas and super deluxe tents already established by UPSTDC in Arail. with the same standards as the villas and super deluxe tents already set up by UPSTDC in Arail. (ANI)

