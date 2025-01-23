Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, underlined the significance of Maha Kumbh 2025, which is drawing attendees from across the globe. She also emphasized the commission's commitment to advocating for women's rights and ensuring gender equality.

Speaking to ANI, NCW Rahatkar said, "...People from across the world are coming in large numbers to attend the Mahakumbh...The National Commission for Women advocates for the rights of women and ensures that women have equal rights...We have also organized an exhibition here on the life of Ahilyabai Holkar..."

She further added that the NCW has set up a pavilion in Prayagraj to promote women's rights and empowerment during the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival.

"The commission aims to create awareness about laws protecting women's rights and provide assistance to those in need. This year, the NCW is also celebrating the three-century year of Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar with a special exhibition on her life and legacy," she told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. ]

Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers were with the CM. The UP CM was seen offering thanks to God as he and his ministers took part in this spiritual moment.

In just 11 days of the Mahakumbh, more than 97.3 million devotees, Kalpavasis and revered seers have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

With this unprecedented turnout of devotees, the total number of participants is expected to touch the 100 million mark by the end of today, the 11th day of the festival.

As per the data of the Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday, as of now, over 16.98 lakh people took a dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. (ANI)

