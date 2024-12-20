Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday delivered a powerful message of progress and commitment in the Maharashtra Assembly, asserting that the state will fulfil all promises made to its citizens while maintaining its position as India's leading state.

Speaking during the winter session in response to the Governor's address, Fadnavis emphasised that no ongoing welfare schemes would be discontinued.

He made some key announcements, including the confirmation of the post-session disbursement for the Ladli Behna Scheme, no electricity bills for farmers, and stated that the state leads in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) with Rs 3.48 lakh crore investments since July 2022.

In terms of investment and employment generation, the Maharashtra CM said that 2,13,267 positions for jobs are expected to be created with 10 major projects approved with an investment of Rs 2,39,117 crore.

In the region-wise development, Fadnavis said that in Vidarbha, 47 projects have been approved worth Rs 1,23,931 crore investment; in Marathwada, 38 projects worth Rs 74,646 crore investment; and 136 projects in the rest of Maharashtra worth Rs 1,49,493 crore investment.

In terms of infrastructural development, Fadanavis spoke about the Vadhavan Port development project with a Rs 76,000 crore investment, metro projects progression in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune, the Mumbai Metro Line 3 nearing completion, and an IT Park development in Nashik.

He also spoke about the agricultural and rural development in the state, with 167 irrigation projects being approved with an additional 25.21 lakh hectares under irrigation.

He also spoke about river-linking projects for drought mitigation, solar power initiatives for farmers, and nine lakh agricultural pumps made available.

In the energy sector, Fadnavis spoke about the initiation of 16,000 MW solar power projects, with 667 MW already operational under it and a target of 52 per cent renewable energy by 2030. (ANI)

