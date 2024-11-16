Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday lashed out at Maulana Khalilur Rehman Sajjad Nomani for his alleged divisive remarks and accused the Congress and its allies of using polarisation tactics to gain votes ahead of the elections.

Speaking in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, "In the video that has come out, he is calling to find and boycott those who supported BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. He further calls for vote jihad and says that our leaders for vote jihad are Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Rahul Gandhi. What kind of politics is going on? We have never seen this kind of polarization in politics before. Congress and its allies, due to the panic of defeat, are trying to bring forward such ideas that divide the society and the country."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya spoke in Mumbai about filing a complaint against Sajjad Nomani, a member of the Working Executive Committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Somaiya alleged, "The matter involves Maulana Khalilur Rahman Sajjad Nomani, who has started making hate speeches, calling for jihad. He also advocates for the social boycott of Muslim voters who supported the BJP. "

The BJP leader quoting Maulana Sajjad Nomani said, 'I know that in the Lok Sabha elections, some of you voted for the BJP. Such people should be boycotted socially, their water and food should be stopped, and they should not receive any salutations. From today, such Muslims should be called 'Ganjyandas.'"

Somaiya claimed that Nomani's speeches shared on YouTube, aim to prevent the BJP from winning in Maharashtra by inciting hatred and division. He also alleged that these statements violate the Election Commission's code of conduct.

"Such divisive statements that target and incite religious communities must be condemned under the Election Commission's code of conduct. The BJP, Modi, and the Mahayuti government are set to bring historic change. Maulana Khaleelur Rahman Sajjad Nomani's appeal for action against BJP supporters is unacceptable," Somaiya added.

The BJP has urged the Election Commission to take strict action against Nomani's remarks, which they claim are inflammatory and violate electoral rules. (ANI)

