Rourkela (Odisha), Dec 5 (PTI) A man from Jharkhand has been detained in Odisha's Rourkela city on Thursday for possessing over 60 kg of silver items, officials said.

Government railway police (GRP) personnel first caught the man at Rourkela railway station around 9 am when he was waiting to catch a train to Ranchi, they said.

The GRP team then informed GST officials about the incident and handed over the man to them.

Jagadish Chandra Saha, deputy commissioner, Rourkela GST circle, said the man claimed he bought about 51 kg of silver ornaments from Agra and purchased another 10 kg of silver biscuits later.

“We have detained him for further investigation,” Saha said.

