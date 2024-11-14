Mathura (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A joint committee of three institutions that come under the Ministry of Petroleum is investigating the recent fire and explosion at the Indian Oil Corporation refinery here and is expected to submit its report next week, officials said here on Thursday.

Eight workers were injured in the fire and explosion that took place on Tuesday in the atmospheric vacuum unit of the main plant that was being restarted after a month-and-a-half shutdown for maintenance work.

"The joint committee from the Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD), Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), and the refinery headquarters is investigating the cause of the explosion and fire. The report is likely to be submitted to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas by next week," refinery spokesperson Renu Pathak said.

The OISD operates as a self-regulatory agency to enhance safety measures in India's oil and gas sector, while PESO is the nodal agency regulating the safety of hazardous substances such as explosives, compressed gas and petroleum products.

Pathak said the condition of the injured workers is improving steadily.

"Production Manager Sameer Srivastava was discharged from the Mathura Refinery Hospital on Wednesday and contract worker Moolchand was released on Thursday after their condition improved," she said.

She said the other injured who are receiving advanced treatment at Apollo Hospital in Delhi and Metro Hospital in Faridabad are also showing signs of recovery.

