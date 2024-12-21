New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Mines on Saturday successfully organized an exclusive roadshow at Porbandar, Gujarat, to unveil the auction process for India's first-ever Offshore Areas Mineral Blocks.

The event marked a significant step in unlocking the mineral potential of India's offshore regions, bringing together industry leaders, key stakeholders, and government representatives, a press release from the Ministry of Mines stated.

Also Read | 'Girlfriend Swapping' Racket Busted in Bengaluru: 2 Arrested For Blackmailing Victims With Intimate Photos and Videos After Woman Alleges Coercion.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Joint Secretary, Vivek Kr Bajpai and Administering Authority, Ministry of Mines, outlining the government's vision for revolutionizing the mining sector through innovation and sustainability.

He emphasized the significance of unlocking offshore mineral resources to support India's economic growth and infrastructure development, the release stated.

Also Read | Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation: Devendra Fadnavis Keeps Home, Eknath Shinde Gets Urban Development, Ajit Pawar Finance and Planning; Check List.

Secretary, Ministry of Mines, VL Kantha Rao, in his address, highlighted the transformative potential of lime-mud mining in India's offshore regions. He underscored the critical role of lime mud, a vital raw material for cement manufacturing, in diversifying the industry's resource base and enhancing supply chain resilience. Rao elaborated on how the exploration and sustainable utilization of offshore mineral resources align with the nation's vision of achieving self-reliance in critical sectors

He also emphasized the government's commitment to fostering a transparent and investor-friendly auction process, ensuring these resources are harnessed to drive economic growth, support infrastructure development, and create new employment opportunities.

IAS, Commissioner, Geology and Mines, Dhaval Patel, Government of Gujarat, delivered a key address at the event, emphasizing Gujarat's strategic importance in India's offshore mining sector. Highlighting the state's vast mineral potential, especially in the offshore regions, he reiterated Gujarat's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment for exploration and sustainable resource utilization.

SBICAPS, provided a step-by-step guide to the auction process, ensuring clarity for potential bidders. GSI, presented key technical findings, focusing on the vast lime-mud deposits off Gujarat's coast. MSTC showcased the robust and transparent auction platform designed for seamless participation.

"The roadshow reflects the government's commitment to innovation and transparency in mining, paving the way for sustainable offshore resource utilization and new collaborations. All details of the auction, including terms and mineral blocks, can be accessed on the MSTC auction platform at https://www.mstcecommerce.com/auctionhome/mlcln/," the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)