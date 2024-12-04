A shocking incident of alleged animal cruelty has come to light from Maharashtra, where an elderly man was allegedly caught with a female dog inside a toilet in Naigaon. A video of the incident showing the man inside the toilet with the female dog has also surfaced online. The incident came to light after the man was caught red-handed with the female dog inside the toilet of a construction site by a woman animal activist. The activist recorded the incident on her mobile phone and shared the video on social media. "An incident has been reported to us from Naigaon, where a poor female dog, a mother, was taken into a public toilet. We cannot begin to express the level of cruelty she has faced. This is absolutely unacceptable, and we need to take a stand against such inhumane behavior," the post on Instagram read. In the viral clip, a man who appears to be in his sixties is seen taking the dog into the public toilet, allegedly with bad intentions. As the video moves further, the woman is seen arriving at the scene and rescuing the dog. The woman claimed she visited the location after she was tipped about the female dog being taken into a public toilet. Mumbai Shocker: 5 Dogs Found Dead With Tied Mouths in Nullah in Kandivali, Case Filed.

Woman Rescues Female Dog from Toilet in Naigaon (Trigger Warning)

