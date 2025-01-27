Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 27 (ANI): In yet another significant move, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police together cracked down on smuggling activities in the northeastern state.

According to an official statement by Assam Rifles, authorities successfully executed an operation on Sunday, based on actionable intelligence that led to the recovery of five kilograms of heroin No. 4, which is valued at Rs39.75 lakh. This operation occurred in the General Area of Crossing Point III (Laipian Kai) in Champhai district.

Also Read | Waqf Board Amendment Bill 2024: Members of Parliamentary Panel on Waqf Bill Suggest 572 Amendments To Draft Legislation.

During this operation, police apprehended a 52-year-old woman identified as Zingengmawii on Saturday, who is believed to be connected to the heroin consignment that was seized.

Following the arrest, both the substantial quantity of narcotics and the woman were taken into custody by the Zokhawthar Police.

Also Read | Budget 2025 Date, Income Tax Relief Expectations: From Tax Rate Cut to Higher Tax Exemption Limit, What Salaried Employees Expect From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This incident has prompted a thorough investigation and the beginning of legal proceedings to understand the broader context and implications of the seizure. Authorities are working diligently to unravel any potential networks linked to drug trafficking in the area.

Earlier, Assam Rifles had successfully recovered heroin valued at Rs75.60 lakh from General Area Zokhawthar of Champhai district and apprehended one individual.

According to the official statement, on January 20, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Mizoram's Hnahthial Police, recovered 260 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs3.38 crore from General Area Tuichang Bridge, Lawngtlai district of Mizoram.

During the operation, a Champhai resident was arrested. The entire consignment has been handed over to the Police Department in Hnahthial for further legal proceedings. The joint operation was successfully concluded on January 20.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a significant concern for both the state of Mizoram and India.

This successful operation highlights the commitment of Assam Rifles to fight against narcotics trafficking and ensuring the safety of the region from the growing threat of drug abuse. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)