Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday late night visited Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital located at Idgah Hills in the state capital Bhopal, interacted with patients to know about their health and instructed the doctors to provide proper treatment.

CM Yadav also said that the state government would take care of the expenses for the treatment of a financially weak woman patient Tara Pandey, a resident of Sidhi district. He also further instructed the doctors to complete the process regarding the necessary assistance amount.

According to the official X handle of the Chief Minister Office, CM Yadav said, "The state government is committed to provide better treatment of patients suffering from cancer or other serious diseases. The state government has been sensitive and has provided all the facilities for better treatment to the citizens. If required, arrangements have also been made to send serious patients to big medical institutions by air ambulance."

The CM further said that the state government made free arrangements for tests and medicines in government hospitals. The facility of treatment for various diseases is being provided to the citizens, by availing Ayushman Cards in the state, the post further added.

Earlier during the day hours on Thursday, CM Yadav said that polio caused lifelong disability in children and the vaccine was the only preventive measure against it. In view of the said disease, a dedicated pulse polio campaign will be conducted in 16 districts in the state from December 8 to December 16.

"We all know that polio causes lifelong disability in children and it has been a very painful disease. Vaccine is the only preventive measure against polio. Children and our coming future generations are safe due to the vaccine. The pulse polio campaign will be conducted in 16 districts in the state from December 8 to December 16. I appeal to everyone to motivate all families to participate in this campaign," the CM told ANI.

The 16 districts include Bhind, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Datia, Gwalior, Indore, Katni, Khargone, Mandsaur, Narsinghpur, Neemuch, Niwari, Satna, Sheopur, Tikamgarh, Vidisha etc, he added. (ANI)

