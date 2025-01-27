Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Residents of Pithampur took to the streets in a powerful torch rally protesting the controversial incineration of toxic waste linked to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy in the Pithampur Industrial Area.

The rally, which took place on Saturday night saw hundreds of locals raising slogans "Bhopal ka kachra Pithampur me nahi jalega" (waste of Bhopal will not be disposed of in Pithampur) along with holding sign boards in their hands.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 27, 2025: ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, DLF Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar asserted that the rally is the symbol of knowledge, hope and unity.

"We want to give the message that the people of Pithampur are united and we will not let this garbage be incinerated here," he said.

Also Read | Robbery at Congress Leader's House: Unidentified Miscreant Decamps With Jewellery and Cash Worth INR 50 Lakhs From Former OPCC Niranjan Patnaik's Residence in Bhubaneswar.

Four decades after a tragic incident, the "Bhopal gas tragedy"- touted as the world's worst industrial disaster, the toxic waste materials from Bhopal's Union Carbide factory site were transported to Pithampur for its safe disposal on the night of January 1.

The Bhopal gas tragedy claimed the lives of several thousand people after deadly gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

On January 6, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state government is committed to taking action according to the direction of the High Court in connection with the matter.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the Chief Minister said, "Based on the various directions of the Supreme Court and the High Court for the disposal of Union carbide factory site's toxic waste, we transported it to Pithampur as it is the only centre where all types of chemicals containing harmful elements are processed by scientific methods. We put our side before the High Court again, as I announced earlier that we would ask for time from the court for all these things until we take all the people into confidence. I am satisfied that the High Court has accepted it and has given a time of six weeks for it."

"In the meantime, all the parties and if anyone else wants to keep their side then they can present it before the court and the state government would follow the decision of the court," the CM said.

Naman Nagrath, advocate for petitioners said that the state government sought time of six weeks to follow the order dated Dec 3, on which, the High Court granted that time to the government.

"The next hearing into the matter is scheduled on February 18," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)