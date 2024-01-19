Indore, January 19: Indore police registered a case against the caretaker of Vatsalyapuram Orphanage located in Vijay Nagar area in the city in connection with torturing children living there, a police official said on Friday. The case was registered at Vijay Nagar police station in the district on Thursday on the instruction of district collector Ashish Singh. According to the police, the Collector had received a complaint that children were kept in Vatsalyapuram Ashram without permission and were also being tortured. Acting on it, the collector formed a team to look after the matter.

"A few days ago, the district Collector formed a team, including a Women and Child Development Officer, SDM and others which had reached Vatsalyapuram Ashram to investigate. A total of 21 children were found in the Ashram and the team conducted an interrogation. The caretaker of the ashram was failed to submit the required documents at that moment," said Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP). Madhya Pradesh: Rescued From Different States, 26 Girls Again Go Missing From Illegally-Run Shelter Home in Bhopal.

The operator of the ashram, however, lives in Rajasthan and the caretaker used to oversee here. The caretaker failed to present the necessary documents before the team. Thereafter the team presented the children before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and they (children) gave statements that they were assaulted and tortured, the officer said.

"A report was submitted to the police in this regard and on the basis of it, the police registered a case against the caretaker of the ashram under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and IPC section 323," Dandotiya added. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old School Girl Gangraped By Seven Youths; Five Accused, Including Minors Arrested.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. Meanwhile, Collector Singh said, "After the statement of the children, various irregularities were found and the police registered a case into the matter. We have also brought the matter to the notice of the court and legal action will be taken into the matter according to the rules."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)