Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): As part of the expansion of the Mahakaleshwar temple corridor, 'Mahakal Lok,' located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, the district administration on Saturday began the work of removing 257 marked structures near the corridor, an official said.

A heavy police force was deployed in the area to monitor the situation while the structures were being removed. The district administration had properly acquired the structures before starting the removal process.

Also Read | Jaguar XE Accident in Noida: Minor Boy Suffers Severe Injuries After Luxury Car Driven by 22-Year-Old Hits Him From Behind While Jogging Near Stellar Jeevan Society in UP.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Anukul Jain told ANI, "Proper acquisition of around 257 structures near Shakti Path of the Mahakal Lok was done. On Saturday, the structures are being removed. It is being done in view of the expansion of the Mahakal corridor in the future."

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Bhargava stated that police personnels were deployed at the spot to prevent any unpleasant situation during the action.

Also Read | Bhagavad Gita To Be Included in Class 8 Curriculum in Haryana, CM Nayab Singh Saini Directs Officials To Maintain Student-Teacher Ratio in Schools As per NEP.

"An area near the Shakti Path of Mahakal Corridor was marked which has more than 250 houses. The administration has acquired it and after that structures are being removed by the district administration. We have been deployed here to prevent any situation of law and order developing in the region due to the action," ASP Bhargava said.

He also said that the action was carried out with the consent of the local people. After vacating the site, the structures were dismantled by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

"In a joint action of Ujjain Municipal Corporation and district administration, the marked structures, including religious and residential sites were vacated with the consent of the locals and then it was removed. The police, administration and municipal corporation team jointly talked to the people, they agreed and after that it (regilious site) was removed," ASP Bhargava added.

Earlier on Friday, the police administration also made a public announcement about today's action in the area. All the legal formalities were observed before beginning the action. Additional SP Bhargava and SDM Lakshmi Narayan Garg appealed to the people to vacate the houses and to maintain peace in the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)