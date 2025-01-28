Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Three Ugandan nationals were arrested at Mumbai Airport after being intercepted by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers, who seized 2197 grams of cocaine worth Rs 21.97 crores, said the agency in an official statement.

Based on specific intelligence that a syndicate of Ugandan nationals would be attempting to smuggle narcotics into India, officers of DRI Mumbai intercepted three Ugandan nationals who had arrived at the Mumbai Airport from Entebbe, the statement said.

On questioning, all three pax admitted to ingesting capsules containing narcotic drugs for smuggling into India. They were produced before the magistrate and, as per the court order, were admitted to a nearby government hospital, the statement added.

The three pax purged 170 capsules containing 2197 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs. 21.97 crores in the illicit market, which was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985 and all three pax were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the official further mentioned.

Further investigation is in progress. More updates on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

