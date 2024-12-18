Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained seven public servants, including two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers in Maharashtra's Mumbai, sources said on Wednesday.

The agency has recovered Rs 50 lakh cash and documents of properties worth Rs 40 crore.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Will Not Remove Temples Built on Waqf Properties, CM Siddaramaiah Tells Assembly.

According to the CBI sources, the detained seven public servants were allegedly involved in a corruption case related to the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone.

Nine people have been named in the FIR filed in connection with the matter.

Also Read | Bihar: Class 9 Student in Muzaffarpur Mistakenly Becomes Millionaire for 5 Hours As He Finds INR 87.65 Crore in Account After Bank Glitch.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)