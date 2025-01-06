Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): A man from Navi Mumbai was arrested in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday for allegedly using a fake registration plate on his car to avoid paying off his car loan, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Prasad Kadam, was apprehended after a complaint was lodged by Sakir Ali, a resident of Nariman Point.

Ali claimed to have spotted another car with the same registration plate while dropping off a client near the Gateway of India.

Upon noticing the duplicate plate, Ali confronted the car's owner, Prasad Kadam, who tried to flee. However, traffic police caught him shortly after.

"I had complained about this earlier, but no action was taken," Ali told reporters. "When I saw the car with the same number plate, I informed authorities, and both vehicles were brought to the police station," he added.

During investigations, Colaba police found that Ali is the rightful owner of the car with number plate MH01-EE-2388, while Kadam had altered his own plate to avoid repaying a loan.

"Sakir Ali, who resides at Nariman Point, owns an Ertiga with the number plate MH01-EE-2388. Today, near Gateway of India, he spotted another Ertiga with the same model and registration plate. He informed the nearby RTO and both vehicles were brought to the Colaba Police Station," Colaba police said.

"During the investigation, it was found that Prasad Kadam, a resident of Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, had intentionally altered his car's number plate. Kadam had taken a loan from Chola Mandlam and was unable to repay it. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing," they added. (ANI)

