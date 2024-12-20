Patna, Dec 20 (PTI) Concerted offensives against Naxalites in Bihar have restricted them to only eight of the state's 38 districts, a top state government official said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Principal Secretary of the Home Department Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said these eight districts are Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Rohtas, Kaimur, Jamui, Munger and Lakhisarai

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Passes Police Amendment Bill 2024, Making It Mandatory To Take Permission From State Before Arrest of Public Servant.

"Naxalite activities are now limited to just eight districts in Bihar. Earlier, it was 10 districts. It all happened due to the concerted offensives against Naxalites by the security forces in the state. Now, they are active only in the forest areas of those districts that are close to neighbouring Jharkhand," he said.

This year, a total of 120 Naxalites were arrested from different parts of the state till November, he added.

Also Read | Digital Arrest in Mumbai: Fake CBI Officer Dupes Elderly Man of INR 20 Lakh Saying 'INR 5,000 Crore Used in Money Laundering in Bank Account'.

"Security forces also recovered 24 arms, 246 cartridges, 134 kgs of explosives, 554 detonators and 146 cane bombs during anti-Naxal operations till November. The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police also arrested 53 Naxalites wanted in different cases this year," Chaudhary said.

DGP Vinay Kumar, who was also present at the press conference, claimed that cases of dacoity, theft and rioting declined substantially in the state during the year.

There was a 15.36 per cent fall in dacoity, 5.93 per cent decline in theft and 15.82 per cent reduction in cases of rioting, he said.

"A total of 3,00,526 persons accused in different cases were arrested, and 4,861 illegally procured arms were recovered. A total of 165 country-made bombs, 22,632 cartridges and 604 detonators were seized, and 83 illegal gun manufacturing units were unearthed in 2024," he said.

The DGP said now the focus was largely on curbing cybercrime, cases of drug menace, violation of the prohibition law, economic offences, property-related offences, smuggling and crimes against women.

"The state police also recommend 204 proposals of property attachments, worth Rs. 339.39 crore, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further action during this year," he said.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary said illegal opium cultivation on 2,525 acre of land was destroyed this year in the state.

"Besides, police recovered 52,77,800 fake Indian currency during searches at different locations," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)