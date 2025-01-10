New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has condemned the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Pune by her colleague in a company parking lot. The Commission has directed the authorities to ensure fair and time-bound investigation.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the woman was attacked with a cleaver by her male colleague allegedly because she borrowed money from him under false pretences.

"The National Commission for Women strongly condemns the brutal murder of a 28-year-old woman in Pune, reportedly attacked with a cleaver by her colleague in a company parking lot, while bystanders failed to intervene," NCW said in a post on X.

The NCW sought from the authorities a detailed action taken report, along with a copy of the FIR within two days.

"Taking serious note of the incident, the Commission has directed the concerned authorities to book the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and ensure a fair and time-bound investigation," NCW said.

"A detailed action taken report, along with a copy of the FIR, has been sought within 2 days. The Commission emphasizes the urgent need for accountability and swift justice in such cases," the Commission added. (ANI)

