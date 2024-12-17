New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora welcomed the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill on Tuesday, emphasizing that the initiative was the need of the hour as it would help streamline India's electoral process.

Deora noted that holding all elections simultaneously, as practised in the past, would significantly reduce the financial burden on taxpayers and allow the government to better concentrate on governance and policy-making.

"I think the fact that the government is keen to go back to the days when all elections used to happen simultaneously is a move that reduces the burden on the taxpayers and allows the government to focus on governance. It is the need of the hour." He further expressed curiosity over the Opposition's hesitation to support the proposal, saying, "I don't know why the Opposition is afraid of going back to the old days. I am curious," Deora told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday welcomed the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, saying that frequent elections hinder the country's development and prevent governments from making long-term decisions.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the "One Nation, One Election" Bill, calling it a revolutionary move."I thank PM Modi for taking this revolutionary decision. The continuous cycle of elections hampers the development of the country and public welfare projects, while also preventing governments from making long-term decisions," the Union Minister said.

Chouhan stressed that national political parties spend most of their time preparing for elections, leaving little time for governance.

Criticising the Opposition for calling the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill "unconstitutional," the Union Minister accused them of opposing it for political gains.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 were formally introduced in the Lok Sabha after members voted in favour.

The bill proposes 'One Nation, One Election,' or simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It will now be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions. (ANI)

