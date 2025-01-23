Alipurduar (WB), Jan 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a victim of a major conspiracy and lamented that even after so many years, the country was yet to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of the great leader.

"I feel so sad that though we know Netaji's birthday, even after so many years, we are still in the dark about his disappearance...when and how he died. He is a victim of a major controversy. How many battles he fought for the country, but we still are clueless about where he was lost," Banerjee said.

"This regret of being unable to find the truth will remain throughout," she said while speaking at a public distribution meeting at Kalchini in Alipurduar district.

The Bengal CM said that her government had declassified 64 files related to Netaji for public viewing.

Banerjee said Netaji educated people irrespective of their religious identities to take the country forward. PTI SCH

