New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The NIA on Friday chargesheeted an accused in a 2020 case relating to seizure of 17 kgs of heroin and cash in Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi alias Saleem Andrabi has been named in a third supplementary chargesheet filed by the NIA before the agency's special court in Jammu.

Also Read | Digital Personal Data Protection Act: MeitY Releases Draft Rules, Says 'Verifiable Consent of Parent Required for Data of Child'.

Andrabi, a resident of Kupwara district, evaded arrest for four years before he was nabbed in July 2024.

A total of 16 people have so far been chargesheeted in the case, in which investigation still continues.

Also Read | Karnataka: Madhugiri DySP Ramachandrappa Caught on Camera in Compromising Position With Woman at Office Washroom, Suspended; Video of Incident Surfaces.

Handwara police had registered the case originally in June 2020 when, during checking of vehicles on Kairo Bridge, one Abdul Momin Peer was intercepted while coming from Baramulla in his Hyundai Creta car, it said.

A search of the vehicle had led to the seizure of around Rs 2 crore in cash and 2 kgs of heroin.

Peer's questioning had led to further recovery of 15 kg of heroin and Rs 1.15 crore in cash, the statement said.

NIA, which had taken over the case in June 2020, found during investigation that Andrabi was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy related to procuring and selling of narcotics and generating funds in J-K and other parts of India.

He was working in close association with operatives of Pak-based banned terrorist outfits LeT and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), it said.

The funds so generated were used for furtherance of terrorist activity in J&K through a network of over ground workers, as per the NIA investigations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)