New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Objects described in literature by renowned authors, poets and playwrights as background details in their respective works have taken physical shape in the creative interpretations by designers at an ongoing exhibition at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in Noida.

Produced by the Italian Cultural Institute (IIC), "Objects Between the Lines" explores the interplay between two creative disciplines -- literature and design -- from Italy and India.

Curated by IIC director Andrea Anastasio and historian-design curator Domitilla Dardi, the unique showcase explores the deep connection between literary texts and everyday objects, "shedding light on how objects in literature transcend their roles as mere background details to become central characters in unfolding narratives".

The exhibition is structured into three sections: 'Found in Translation' highlights objects born from literary imagination, brought to life by designers who interpret and transform these descriptions into physical creations; 'Scenarios' explores scenes from literature, interpreted across multiple media by contemporary designers; and 'Free Associations' features iconic pieces from Italian design history, paired with descriptions from literary masterpieces, forming a dialogue between the written word and physical form.

"Multidisciplinary approach is key to engage with the global context at times the world is facing many criticalities. It brings together different languages, preparing the ground for new stories to be narrated. Sharing the countless narratives of humanities and its civilisations means also celebrating diversity and multiple perspectives," Anastasio said in a statement.

Various young designers were asked to create novel objects inspired by the pages of literature proposed to them, then put their projects in the expert hands of Indian artisans, he added.

The exhibition features a line-up of historical artifacts, on loan from public institutions and private collections, displayed alongside specially commissioned works by Italian and Indian designers.

The designers at the exhibition include Andrea Anastasio, Gae Aulenti, Matilde Cassani, Achille Castiglioni, Riccardo Dalisi, Arina Endo, Luca Galofaro, Giulio Iacchetti, Giovanni Innella, Martand Khosla, and Ugo La Pietra.

The works are based on literary texts by litterateurs, including Ludovico Ariosto, Massimo Bontempelli, Vitaliano Brancati, Aldo Buzzi, Italo Calvino, Kiran Desai, Carlo Emilio Gadda, Natalia Ginzburg, Guido Gozzano, Giacomo Leopardi, and Homer.

"This collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute is an extension of KNMA's Art X Design initiative, deepening its exploration of the intersections between art, design, and storytelling.

"Aligned with KNMA's vision, this initiative seeks to establish a space where diverse perspectives and disciplines intersect, inspiring fresh approaches to understanding art and its significance in society," Apurva Kackar, director, Institutional Affair & Outreach, KNMA said.

Accompanying the exhibition are a number of educational and outreach programmes, including a conference on literature and objects, scheduled to take place between January 15 and February 22, as well as a screening of Deepa Mehta's acclaimed trilogy "Fire"-"Water"-"Earth" at the Italian Cultural Centre.

The exhibition will come to an end on February 22.

