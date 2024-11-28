Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 28 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, inaugurated the state-level children's festival 'Utsah' at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday.

The event features a series of sports competitions and cultural programs aiming to encourage participation and nurture the sporting talent of young minds across the state.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister appreciated the enthusiasm from children.

"Utsah is not just a competition; it is a platform to instil the values of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance in our future generation. I am delighted to see such enthusiasm from children across Odisha," he said.

Earlier in the day, CM Majhi chaired a high-level meeting approving a record-breaking Rs 1,36,622.24 crore worth of investment proposals across 20 projects.

"Chaired a High-Level Clearance Authority meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, approving a record-breaking Rs1,36,622.24 crore worth of investment proposals across 20 projects. These initiatives span key sectors like steel, chemicals, green energy, and textiles, creating over 74,350 employment opportunities," he stated in a post on X.

"We remain committed to driving industrial growth and building a Viksit Odisha. Together, we are shaping a brighter and more prosperous future for all," he added.

The Chief Minister also joined the Welcome Function for the All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police at the IPS Mess, Chandrasekharpur.

"Joined the Welcome Function for the All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police at the IPS Mess, Chandrasekharpur," he stated.

"Tomorrow, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, National Security Adviser (NSA) Shri Ajit Doval Ji, along with DGs and IGPs from across the nation, will grace this prestigious event. Odisha is fully prepared to extend a warm and gracious welcome to them," CM Majhi added. (ANI)

