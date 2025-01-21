Puri (Odisha) [India], January 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday inaugurated the third National Mines Ministers' Conference in Konark and said that Odisha will play a "major part" in fulfilling the country's dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

CM Majhi also expressed happiness that Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand produce and supply more than 2/3rd of the country's base metals demand.

Addressing the conference, Majhi said, "I am happy that the three states - Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand produce and supply more than 2/3rd of all base metals' demand of the country and we are in the eastern part of the country which has been rightly described as Purvoyadaya by PM Narendra Modi. In order to fulfil the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047 as envisioned by the PM, these three states will fuel the growth and Odisha will play a major part in this," CM Majhi said.

CM Majhi said that the 3rd National Mines Ministers Conference is a 2-day event and will attract investors and it will impact the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha Conference on January 28-29,

"It is a 2-day event. This conference aims to explore the mining sector, boost investment, and increase economic growth in the state. Odisha is the richest mining state in India. This conference will attract investors and it will impact the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha Conference on January 28-29," CM Majhi said.

Earlier in a post on X, CM Majhi expressed pride that the conference is being hosted in Odisha.

"It is a matter of great pride that this prestigious event is being hosted in Odisha, a state renowned for its vast mineral resources, which significantly contribute to India's industrial and economic growth. The conference serves as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and policy deliberation to ensure sustainable and environmentally responsible mining practices," CM Majhi said on X.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the mission of 'Viksit Bharat' will be realized by empowering key industries, including mining, through innovative policies and initiatives. Odisha, as a leader in mineral wealth, is poised to play a pivotal role in this transformation, particularly as part of the 'Purvodaya Mission,' which aims to unlock the economic potential of India and build a more prosperous and self-reliant nation," he added in the post. (ANI)

