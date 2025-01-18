Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], January 18 (ANI): In a remarkable display of rural entrepreneurship and women's empowerment, Sumitra Barik from Salasahi village in Mayurbhanj district is transforming lives through handicrafts made from Sabai grass.

Since 2014, Sumitra and her organization, Maa Andharibudhi Sabai Producer Group, have employed over 200 women, enabling them to achieve financial independence.

Initially trained by ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society) and the Additional Director of Handicrafts (ADH), Sumitra spearheaded the production of Sabai grass products, starting with ropes and expanding to intricate handicrafts.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "We began this journey in 2014, creating small products after a three-month training program. With an additional six months of training from ADH, we advanced to designing various items. Today, 222 members are part of our initiative, with 100 families relying on this work for their livelihood."

Sabai grass, abundantly available in the village and cultivated on 100 hectares of land, has become a cornerstone of self-reliance for the community. The women craft items like vases, bags, carpets, furniture, and pottery. These are marketed across India in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad and internationally, with support from ORMAS enabling sales through e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

Sumitra added, "Earlier, we earned only Rs 3,000-4,000 monthly. Now, thanks to ORMAS and expanded markets, women earn Rs 10,000-20,000. In February 2020, even the Governor visited our institution to appreciate our efforts."

Women like Kusmanjari Naik, who has worked with the group for nine years, shared their stories of transformation. "I was initially unaware of how to make such products but learned by observing others. Now I earn Rs 10,000-20,000 monthly, supporting my family," she said.

Similarly, Durgamani Dhir stated, "I earn Rs 10,000-12,000 per month and use it to support my family. Sumitra Didi's initiative has brought opportunities to our village."

Sumitra's initiative is a testament to the power of community-driven innovation, blending sustainable practices with traditional crafts to uplift rural women. By creating avenues for economic growth and preserving heritage, she's fostering a brighter future for hundreds of families.

Dr Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, the Housing and Urban Development Minister of Odisha, has taken a significant step towards empowering the handicapped and underprivileged individuals of the Mayurbhanj district.

In a recent event, he distributed tricycles and scooties to handicapped people, aiming to make their daily lives easier and more convenient. This initiative will enable them to perform their tasks with greater ease and independence.

In addition to supporting the handicapped, Mohapatra also distributed scooties to poor women who faced difficulties commuting to earn a living. This thoughtful gesture will help them overcome mobility challenges and improve their socio-economic conditions.

As a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the Morada constituency of Mayurbhanj district, Mohapatra has demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of his constituents. (ANI)

