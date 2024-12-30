Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday said that the state will get direct flights to more cities from the first week of January 2025.

The Chief Minister's Office in a post on the X said the direct flight services will start from the Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSSA) in Jharsuguda and Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Direct flights will be launched from Jharsuguda to Hyderabad, Raipur, Lucknow and Mumbai from VSSA on January 1, 2025.

Similarly, the direct flights to Indore, Dehradun, Kochi, Jaipur and Lucknow will commence from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar on January 3, it said.

The flight services will prove to be beneficial for the state's economic growth, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

