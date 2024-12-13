India News | One Nation One Election is a Conspiracy to Finish off Small Regional Parties: Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], December 13 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the One Nation One Election (ONOE) is a conspiracy hatched by the BJP to finish off small regional parties which add strength to the India bloc.

"The strength of the India bloc has increased due to many regional parties such as TMC, DMK, SP, Communist parties. Hence, the BJP is trying to finish them off through the One Nation One Election," he said while speaking to media.

Shivakumar remark came after the Union Cabinet approved 'One Nation One Election' bill on Thursday paving the way for its introduction in Parliament.

When asked about the bill Shivakumar said NDA lacks the 2/3rd majority in the Parliament and Congress has already opposed the bill.

"The Congress party has already expressed its opposition to it. The NDA doesn't have strength to get the bill passed in the Parliament as it requires 2/3rd majority. I don't know how they are going to do it. There are elections in many states in the next few months, some states are up for election in the next 2-3 years, not sure how they are going to handle it. They are doing it with a clear agenda. Rahul Gandhi has already articulated his stand on this and we stand by that," Shivakumar said.

Earlier in the day, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini lauded PM Narendra Modi for his vision of 'One Nation, One Election' and said that it pace up the development of the nas

