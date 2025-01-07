Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the organisation of the National Games in Uttarakhand will provide an opportunity to showcase the talent of not only sportspersons but also local artists and people associated with other fields. He said that the state's folk culture will also be promoted through this event.

The National Games are scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun from January 28 to February 14, 2025, according to an official release.

CM Dhami said, "On the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is also working to promote Vocal for Local."

'Adag Adag Agwadi Hit/Preet Badha, Reet Badha' (Adig Hokar Kadam Aage Badha/Pyaar, Saudharma Badha/Parampara Reet Badha). These are the opening lines of the motivational song 'Halla Dhoom Dhadakka' of the National Games. It was composed by the famous Pandavaz Band of Uttarakhand, and has been released.

Pandvaz Band has made a special place in the field of Uttarakhandi folk music. The coordination of folk and modern music is the biggest speciality of this band.

The government has assigned a special role to the Pandavas band in the promotion of the National Games. The programs of the Pandavas group are being organised during the tour of the National Games torch to various places. Apart from this, Pandavas were given an opportunity for a motivational song. The government has set an example of local for vocal by giving an opportunity to Pandavas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday made a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to the National Games organized in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister presented a shawl of Malari (Chamoli) and a replica of Narayan Ashram to the prime minister.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of the state for the leadership, guidance, and cooperation of the Prime Minister in the development of the state. The Chief Minister informed the prime minister about the development works being carried out in the state. (ANI)

