Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): In a remarkable display of devotion to the environment, Bahubali Baba, a monk from Punjab, cycled to the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, planting trees and spreading awareness about climate change along the way.

Bahubali Baba's journey is not just about cycling; it's about making a tangible impact on the planet. He plants saplings of banyan, peepal, and pakar trees, symbolizing his deep love for Mother Earth.

This year, his route focuses on connecting with communities in every district, sharing the urgent message of nature conservation.

"I have always planted trees not for any initiative, but out of my deep love for Mother Earth. I believe that as Sadhu, we must contribute to society by awakening people's consciousness towards nature," Bahubali says.

With global discussions around climate change gaining momentum, Bahubali Baba hopes to inspire others to reflect on the impact of their actions. He aims to reignite humanity's connection with nature, reminding people of the importance of living harmoniously with trees, birds, and the environment.

Through this journey, he not only plants trees but also plants seeds of change, fostering a collective responsibility toward protecting the planet. His message is clear: "It's time for us to wake up and heal the earth before it's too late."

Bahubali Baba's love for Mother Earth is profound, driven by a desire to serve and awaken society. As a monk, he believes he must contribute to society and inspire others to take action.

"I am undertaking this journey for public awareness, and this time, I have brought this bicycle from Punjab. Many times, I travel on bicycles, plant trees, and carry saplings in the carrier of my bicycle. I mostly plant trees like banyan, peepal, and pakar. During the Kumbh Mela, my special effort was to create awareness about nature because many learned individuals attend this event," he told ANI.

With the world grappling with climate change, Bahubali Baba's journey serves as a powerful reminder of the need for collective action. His selfless efforts inspire us to reflect on our values and strive for a more harmonious coexistence with nature.

" As monks, we aim to awaken society because society invests so much in us; we live on their resources. Being a monk, my attire symbolizes a philosophy on how we can contribute to society while living in this form. I do every time, and this time, to deliver a special message during the Kumbh Mela, I travelled by bicycle and planted trees in every district I visited," he said.

He pointed out that currently, there is widespread discussion about climate change.

"At a global level, we are witnessing the exploitation of the environment. Due to our materialistic comforts, we are depleting nature in such a way that it is causing impurity. To raise awareness about this and to encourage humanity to reflect on values, my inner feeling drives me to make efforts," Bahubali said.

"I strive to remind society of the humane values we used to live by coexisting with trees and birds and to awaken that consciousness once again," he added. (ANI)

