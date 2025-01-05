New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a key accused in the Phulwari Sharif Popular Front of India (PFI) case from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi.

The accused was arrested on arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the agency said in a release on Sunday.

Also Read | Delhi Government Gets Notice From NGT on Plea Alleging Misuse, Illegal Encroachment of Land Allotted for Afforestation To Mitigate Pollution.

An NIA team arrested accused Mohammad Sajjad Alam of east Champaran district of Bihar, as soon as he landed at the IGI airport. Alam, a trained cadre of the banned PFI, had an arrest warrant issued against him by the NIA special court in Patna and also had a Look Out Circular issued against him.

As per NIA investigations, the accused was involved in channelising illegal funds from Dubai to PFI cadres in Bihar through a UAE, Karnataka and Kerala-based syndicate. The funds were used for promoting the banned outfit's criminal and unlawful activities.

Also Read | 'No Welfare Scheme To Be Shut if BJP Comes to Power in Delhi, Will Weed Out Corruption', Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing Election Rally in Rohini.

The case "RC-31/2022/NIA/DLI" was initially registered by the Phulwari Sharif police in July 2022 and related to PFI cadres' involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities. The cadres had conspired to create an atmosphere of terror and spread religious enmity between members of different religions and groups through activities prejudicial to the maintenance of peace and harmony in the country.

Aimed at disrupting public tranquillity and causing disaffection against India, their activities involved the use of criminal force to advance the PFI ideology of establishing Islamic rule in India as envisaged in the organisation's vision document, "India 2047 Towards Rule of Islam in India, Internal Document: Not for circulation."

NIA, which took over the investigation days after the registration of the original case, had earlier arrested and chargesheeted 17 accused in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)