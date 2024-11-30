Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 30 (ANI): In a landmark step towards providing free electricity to citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially launched the "PM Surya Ghar Initiative"

This central government scheme aims to address energy challenges in states like Tripura, where access to hydrocarbon resources such as coal and wind energy is limited. With Tripura primarily relying on gas and solar energy, this initiative seeks to promote sustainable energy solutions while benefiting the masses.

The scheme has already seen significant progress. Over 9,000 applications have been received, 77 installations have been completed, and more than 900 documents* have been submitted for registration. To ensure convenience and accessibility, a dedicated helpline has been set up to assist citizens in registering and applying for the scheme's benefits.

The government is actively promoting the initiative, targeting 50,000 installations in its initial phase. As of March, 9,959 registrations were recorded, with 989 documents submitted and 982 applications approved*. With more than one million families in Tripura, the scheme aims to transform energy access across the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath highlighted the importance of the scheme, stating, "This is a central government scheme declared by the Prime Minister, aimed at providing free electricity to all citizens. The scheme has been launched to benefit the masses. We are working diligently to ensure its success."

The Power Minister also emphasized that the scheme is crucial due to Tripura's limited natural resources, adding, "The main reason for launching this scheme in Tripura is the region's limited access to hydrocarbon resources like coal and wind energy. Tripura mainly relies on gas and solar energy. Our Secretary and MD are fully committed to implementing this initiative across the state."

The government is appealing to citizens for their support and encouragement for the *PM Surya Ghar Initiative*, which not only promises free electricity but also underscores the central government's dedication to sustainable development and improving the quality of life for citizens.

The initiative marks a significant step toward bridging the energy gap in Tripura and serves as a model for other states to follow. (ANI)

