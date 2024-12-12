New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on December 13 to review development works for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. During his visit to Prayagraj, he will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth over Rs6,670 crore.

According to an official release, PM Modi will reach Prayagraj and, at approximately 12:15 PM, will perform puja and darshan at Sangam Nose. This will be followed by puja at Akshay Vata Vriksh around 12:40 PM, along with darshan and puja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. At around 1:30 PM, the Prime Minister is scheduled to walk through the Mahakumbh exhibition site.

Subsequently, at 2 PM, he will inaugurate and launch a series of development projects worth over Rs6,670 crore in Prayagraj.

The release highlighted that these initiatives include various projects aimed at Mahakumbh 2025, encompassing rail and road infrastructure such as 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent ghats, and riverfront roads. These efforts aim to improve infrastructure and ensure seamless connectivity in Prayagraj.

In alignment with his commitment to a clean and pristine Ganga, PM Modi will also inaugurate projects for intercepting, tapping, diverting, and treating minor drains flowing into the Ganga. These measures will ensure zero discharge of untreated water into the river. Additionally, he will inaugurate several infrastructure projects related to drinking water and electricity.

Further, the Prime Minister will inaugurate major temple corridor projects, including the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor. These projects are expected to enhance accessibility for devotees and boost spiritual tourism.

To support Mahakumbh Mela 2025, PM Modi will also launch the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot, designed to provide guidance, updates, and event details to devotees. (ANI)

