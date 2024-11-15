Jamui (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled several development projects in Bihar's Jamui, highlighting the government's commitment to tribal welfare with plans to improve infrastructure, provide training, and create employment opportunities for youth, all aimed at the holistic development of tribal communities.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore on the occasion of the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, in Jamui.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Probe Reveals Pakistan, ISIS Links; 6 Suspects Identified, Key Operative Still at Large.

Prime Minister Modi also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp at the event.

Addressing the rally in Jamui, PM Modi underscored the government's commitment to tribal upliftment, and pointed to the launch of the Dharti Aaba, Janjatiya Gram, and Utkarsh Abhiyan schemes, which aim to transform over 60,000 tribal villages.

Also Read | Rat Poison Turns Fatal in Chennai: 2 Children Die, Parents Hospitalised in Botched Pest Control Operation in Kundrathur.

"It was the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee that created a separate ministry for tribal welfare. 10 years ago, the budget for the development of tribal areas and tribal families was less than Rs 25,000 crores. Our government has increased it 5 times to Rs 1.25 lakh crores. Just a few days ago, we have started a special scheme for the development of more than 60,000 tribal villages in the country- Dharti Aaba, Janjatiya Gram, Utkarsh Abhiyan," said PM Modi.

"Under this, about Rs 80,000 crore will be invested in tribal villages. Its purpose is to provide necessary facilities to the tribal society as well as to create training and employment opportunities for the youth," said the PM.

"Last year on this day I was in Ulihatu, the village of Dharti Aba Birsa Munda.Today I have come to that land which has seen the bravery of martyr Tilka Manjhi. But this time the event is even more special since the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda begins across the country today onwards. These programs will continue for the next one year. Today, around 1 crore people from hundreds of districts of the country are connected with our program through technology," PM Modi added.

Highlighting the initiatives for tribal development, PM Modi said, "Today the foundation stone and inauguration of projects worth more than Rs 6 thousand crores have been done. These include approval letters for about 1.5 lakh pucca houses for my tribal brothers and sisters. There are schools and hostels to shape the future of tribal children. There are health facilities for tribal women, hundreds of kilometres of roads connecting tribal areas."

He further said, "The disease of sickle cell anemia has been a big challenge for the tribal society. Our government has launched a national campaign to deal with this, which has been going on for a year now. During this period, about 4.5 crore people have been screened. A large number of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are being built so that tribal families do not have to travel far for check-ups of other diseases."

PM Modi said that the tribal society has had a huge contribution in the ancient medical system of India and this heritage is also being preserved and new dimensions are being added for future generations.

"Earlier governments did not care at all about the extremely backward tribal communities. In order to reduce difficulties in their lives, PM Janman Yojana worth Rs 24 thousand crores was started. This scheme is ensuring development of settlements of the most backward tribes of the country. Today this scheme completes one year," said the PM.

Adding further, PM said, the BJP government has also taken many steps to preserve tribal heritage.

"Many people dedicated to tribal art and culture have been honoured with Padma Awards.We started a huge museum in the name of Birsa Munda in Ranchi. Be it culture or social justice, the standard of today's NDA government is different. I consider it a good fortune not only for the BJP but also for the NDA that we got the opportunity to make Droupadi Murmu the first tribal President of the country," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bihar's Jamui on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' and paid tribute to tribal leader 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda', marking the commencement of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations on Friday.

PM Modi could be seen donning a white kurta and churidar with an olive green ethnic jacket. He received a warm welcome with a traditional dance performance. He further paid floral tributes and bowed down in respect to a statue of Birsa Munda in Jamui.

At the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations, PM Modi joined in with the dance performers while interacting and also tried his hands on a traditional dhol. The Prime Minister was felicitated with an idol of the tribal leader Birsa Munda on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)