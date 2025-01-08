Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Wednesday praised the spiritual program 'Apne Apne Ram' (Ram Katha) by renowned poet Kumar Vishwas and said that all dignitaries present felt connected with words spoken by Kumar Vishwas in regard to Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to ANI, Nand Gopal Gupta said, "The difference between the India of 2014 and the India of today is clearly visible. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, people living across the world, those who believe in Sanatan Dharma, are proud. Along with development, we have also worked to take the heritage forward..."

"The words that Kumar Vishwas ji was saying for Sanatan Dharma, all the people here, professors, judges, dignitaries of this city, and industry remained connected with him...Everybody liked it and wants to extend this three-day program to seven days.

"Those who attended the 2019 Kumbh here praised it a lot when they returned to their villages and cities, so this time twice the number of devotees are expected to reach here and the government has also made arrangements accordingly," he said.

The minister also stated that around 40-45 crore people are expected to visit during the Mahakumbh festival. Gupta stated that as the 2019 Kumbh was a success under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 will also be a massive success.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, the 2019 Kumbh was a success. The people who went from here were satisfied with the preparations we made... This time also it will be a massive success... All the preparations have been made. Around 40-45 crore people are expected to visit the Mahakumbh," he added.

While, talking to ANI, poet Kumar Vishwas said, "By the grace of God, today thousands of people have come to the program; sages, saints and mahatmas have started arriving in the Mahakumbh of Prayagraj and I have come here as a servant to sweep the floor, to serve them...I congratulate the central government and the state government, Modi Ji and Yogi Ji, that they have done a great scientific experiment and have made arrangements with great concentration; regarding Kumbh, I hope that the world will expand the spiritual consciousness of India.

Former Prayagraj Mayor Abhilasha Gupta who attended the program said, "Today was the second day. People gathered in large numbers to hear Ram Katha by poet Kumar Vishwas. I have never seen someone recite Ram Katha without a book but the Katha by Kumar Vishwas touches the hearts of people..."

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

