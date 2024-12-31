Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a historic feat by launching PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX and innovative payloads, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) director V Narayanan said that the launch of PSLV-C60 rocket marked the 60th successful flight of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

"We had a very successful SpaDeX mission accomplished by PSLV-C60 Rocket. This rocket is the 60th successful rocket launch of PSLV. Till today, we have accomplished 62 PSLV rocket missions, out of 62, 60 are successful. This means that 90 per cent is the success rate. The two spacecraft this rocket has placed are revolving in orbit and have been separated only to be assembled together (dock) in space. It may happen on January 7. After this, they will de-docked (disassemble)," Narayanan told ANI.

The LPSC director explained the workings of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) project and the usefulness of the mechanism. He said that it would be helpful in projects such as Chandrayaan-4 where two satellites weighing 4,600 kilograms each would be launched by two separate rockets, following the docking mechanism.

"You know about the success of Chandrayaan-3 which landed on the south pole of the moon, making India the first country to accomplish the mission. Now for the Chandrayaan-4 mission, we are going to land, take samples and come back. The mass of the satellite for Chandrayaan-3 is only 4,000 kg but for Chandrayaan-4 is 9,200 kg. So, we are planning to take two satellites, each of 4,600 kgs, through two independent rockets, after which it (the satellites) will be docked," Narayanan said.

"India is the fourth country in the world which is going to accomplish this docking experiment in space." He added.

Meanwhile, UR Rao Satellite Centre director M Sankaran said that the docking technology was enabling the tech for human space flights, space stations and also flights to the Moon and Mars.

"The docking technology is an enabling technology for human space flights, space stations and also crewed flight to Mars and the moon or even uncrewed return flights from the moon and Mars. It is essential. What we have done now is the first basic technology demonstration and basic sensors development. Those things are going to be demonstrated in this mission. We are in the process of identifying all the other sensors and technologies to be developed to achieve other missions..." Director, Sankaran said.

Earlier, SpaDeX project director N Surendran said that this experiment would prove fruitful for future assignments like the Bharatiya Antariksha Station and the Chandrayaan-4 mission since the docking mechanism was becoming necessary.

"It is one of the experiments that we are going to prove in orbit, which is going to be useful for future assignments or projects assigned to us like our Bharatiya Antariksha Station (Indian Space Station) and the Chandrayaan-4 mission. In the two complex and challenging projects, this docking mechanism is becoming an inevitable requirement," Surendran told ANI.

He further said that docking remains mandatory for human missions as well, on occasions when there is a need to attach to an international space station.

SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft launched by PSLV. The primary objective of the SpaDeX mission is to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft (SDX01, which is the Chaser, and SDX02, the Target, nominally) in a Low-Earth circular orbit.

The technological challenge has been mastered only by a few countries and the indigenous technology used for this mission is called the "Bharatiya Docking System".

Docking technology is key for long-term missions like "Chandrayaan-4" and the planned Indian space station. It is also crucial for the eventual manned "Gaganyaan" mission. (ANI)

