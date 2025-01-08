New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Seeking to promote Punjab as an industrial hub by promoting investment, state Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Industry and Investment Promotion Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Wednesday met CEOs and representatives of top national and international companies here.

CEOs and representatives of these reputed companies in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence, infrastructure development, and other key sectors assured to submit their investment proposals, giving a positive response to the steps being taken by the Punjab government to promote industries and investment, an official statement said.

Addressing the meeting, Sond revealed that the information technology policy of the Punjab government is ready and will positively get the Cabinet approval before March 31 this year. He informed investors that this policy was prepared after thorough study and interactions with key stakeholders.

This new policy will definitely bring positive changes on a large scale in the IT sector of Punjab, the minister added.

He also informed investors that skill development is also one of the most focused areas of the state government.

Sond informed that the Punjab investment portal has been declared the best portal in India, on which 55,000 MSMEs have been registered in one year.

He also said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Bhagwant Singh Mann, has opened new ways of growth and development by implementing a single window system in the state.

Sond also invited these investors and representatives to visit Punjab to feel the real essence of Punjabi culture and explore the opportunities for investment in the state, the statement said.

During the meeting, chairman of the Punjab State Food Commission Bal Mukand Sharma, Sector officer Invest Punjab Sanjeev Gupta and Senior Consultant Invest Punjab Danish Bilal apprised the investors about initiatives of the state government to promote the industries and investment.

Chairman SFO foundation Jagmohan Singh Sekhon, Vice President Bootes Impex Tech Binu Nair, MD of Skyboon Jatin Sindhi, Founder Nexveda Sandeep Narang, Executive Director ISFA Akshat Agarwal, Director GenXAi Ajinkya Dumbhare, CEO GR Logistics Surajit Sarkar and other prominent investors were present at the meeting.

