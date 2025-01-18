New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Slamming Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi for calling the Bihar caste census 'fake,' JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad on Saturday said that he must speak about his party's tenure of 55 years and tell what they did for reservation and regarding the caste census.

"In the 20-year tenure of Nitish Kumar, caste census is one of the important decisions he has taken. Based on this caste census, economically backward 94 lakh families in Bihar are being given financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakhs... Rahul Gandhi should also speak about their (Congress) tenure of 55 years, what they did for reservation, and what they did regarding caste census..." said the JDU leader.

Also Read | SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Extended Registration Window for 600 Posts Closes Tomorrow, Know Steps To Apply at sbi.co.in.

Union Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh also criticised the Congress MP and said, " He finds everything fake when he himself is the 'Sardar' of fakeness. The caste census that happened in Bihar, based on that he was demanding a caste census (nationwide). When we were part of INDIA alliance and were demanding the same, then they were silent. Why were they silent?"

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna, said, "A caste census should be conducted to understand the true situation of the nation. It will not be like the fake caste census that has been conducted in Bihar...A policy should be made based on the caste census...Congress will pass the caste census in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We will demolish the barrier of 50 per cent reservations..."

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Meets Protesting BPSC Aspirants in Patna (See Pics and Video).

Targeting the BJP, he said, "When they came to know that the people from the backward community, Dalits, were taking the representation, they gave you the representation but took away the power. The power has been given to Ambani, Adani and RSS. They put their people in every organisation," he alleged.

Notably, the Caste Census was conducted in Bihar under the JDU-RJD-Congress alliance headed by CM Nitish Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi also continued his attack on the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks about not considering August 15, 1947, as the day of independence.

The Congress MP accused the RSS chief of downplaying the ideologies of BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi from every institution in India. He also advocated for the ideology of the Constitution.

He said, "We wanted that just like the water of the Ganga flows everywhere, the ideology of the Constitution should also reach every person, every institution of the nation."

"Some days ago, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that India did not get independence on 15th Aug 1947. If RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is saying that India did not get independence on 15th August 1947, then he is rejecting the Constitution of India...He (RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat) is erasing the ideologies of Dr BR Ambedkar, Lord Buddha, and Mahatma Gandhi from every institution in India...," the Rae Bareli MP said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)