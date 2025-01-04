Chandigarh [India], January 4 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi, elaborated on the rail projects being carried out in the state of Haryana and said these projects will boost connectivity and drive economic progress in the state.

Vivek Joshi, who is also the Chairman of HRIDC, presided over as the Chief Guest at the annual day celebrations of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation, a press release by the Information and Public Relations Department of Haryana stated.

In his address, the Chief Secretary, while highlighting the progress of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) project, said the light engine rollout of the Patli-Manesar-MSIL connectivity line (8.7 km) has been done in September 2024.

Additionally, the construction work of the Patli-New Patli-Sultanpur (7.9 km) connectivity line and Dhulavat- Barsa section (29.5 km) along with the construction work of a double tunnel (4.7 km) between Sohna and Dhulavat has been completed, he added.

He said an Elevated Railway Track is also being constructed by the HRIDC in Kurukshetra city. This 5.875-km elevated track aims to reduce congestion in Kurukshetra city by eliminating five level crossings to ensure uninterrupted rail transport operations on the Kurukshetra-Narwana line and the work is nearing completion.

The Chief Secretary said these projects are a testament to HRIDC's unwavering commitment to building sustainable and inclusive rail infrastructure that drives regional development and enhances connectivity across Haryana. He appreciated the significant achievements of the HRIDC and the ongoing projects to strengthen rail connectivity and promote economic development in the state, the release stated.

The Chief Secretary said the HRIDC has done "remarkable work" in ramping up rail infrastructure in Haryana. Joshi said he had attended this event last year as well in Gurugram and was happy to be part of it for the second time.

He congratulated the HRIDC management and staff for the excellent work being done by them and extended his wishes on its Annual Day as well as on the New Year. He also took a round of the exhibition gallery showcasing the projects and achievements of the HRIDC.

Additional Chief Secretary, PW (B&R) and Architecture, Anurag Agarwal also addressed the event.

He said Haryana was the only state in north India which had a Joint Venture Corporation with the Indian Railways to boost rail infrastructure in the state. He said the development of Haryana is not possible without the development of railways and the HRIDC is a unique initiative in achieving this goal.

Managing Director, HRIDC, Rajesh Agarwal, during his address, gave an overview of the projects currently being implemented by the HRIDC.

The annual day also saw cultural programmes, addresses by key officials, unveiling of HRIDC's magazine Ralhari, annual diary and calendar, as well as awards of recognition to outstanding employees, the release added. (ANI)

