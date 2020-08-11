Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) The maximum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana hovered close to normal on Tuesday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 34.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Karnal in Haryana recorded a high of 32.5 degrees Celsius, while Ambala's maximum settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Hisar settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 35.5 degrees Celsius, Patiala 34.8 degrees Celius and Ludhiana 34.2 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast rain or thundershowers at many places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

